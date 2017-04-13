Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – April 14

During the month of April, the people of Southern California fall into one of two categories. Either you are going to a festival in the desert or you are steering the opposite direction. For those that did not or would not score tickets to the party in Indio, there are still an insane amount of cool things happening all over the Southland. Food, music, art, culture, and even Easter egg hunting are all in your near future Don’t stress over where to go this weekend. We did the heavy lifting for you.

Friday, April 14



Sigur Ros & The LA Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323)850-2000

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323)850-2000 A Sigur Ros concert is quite the spectacle. The Icelandic outfit has spent two decades developing a reputation for brilliantly artistic productions. For this run of particular shows, the band has enlisted the help of the world class LA Philharmonic for a couple of dates at the Walt Disney Concert Hall that were so highly anticipated the shows were announced nearly a year ago. The elements of this equation combine one of rock music’s most emotive groups with a collective of some of the world’s greatest musicians on one of the most prestigious stages in the country. Outside of the grand production that Sigur Ros is likely planning, incorporating a full orchestra should make this a night to remember.

Saturday, April 15



Visit The Long Beach Craft Beer & Oyster Festival

Shoreline Aquatic Park

200 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.chugginbrews.com Shoreline Aquatic Park200 Aquarium WayLong Beach, CA 90802 As far as Saturday goes, the folks at Chuggin Brews have planned a full afternoon of craft beer, gourmet oysters, and a variety of food trucks along the water down in Long Beach. The combination of beer and seafood is a no brainer, but few people have ever thought to create and entire festival celebrating it. Guests can roam Shoreline Park and sample beer from a bevy of local breweries all excited to showcase their latest recipes. When your stomach starts rumbling, there are a host of food trucks and a team of oyster vendors to soothe those hunger pains. In addition to the food and drink, the festival mainstage is hosting live reggae music from EN Young. With food, drink, and good tunes on deck, the Craft Beer and Oyster Festival is making a pretty convincing argument





Grab A Bite From The Fountain Coffee Room

The Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 276-2251

www.dorchestercollection.com The Beverly Hills Hotel9641 Sunset Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 276-2251 Among Los Angeles landmarks, the Fountain Coffee Room inside the Beverly Hills Hotel is perfect juxtapose of Southland culture. The opulence of one of Tinseltown’s most famous hotel’s is charmingly contrast with counter service and comfort food. Lined with the signature banana leaf wall paper, the Fountain Coffee Room features just 19 restored barstools from the 1940’s all cozied around a vintage soda fountain. A quintessential American diner experience. guests can enjoy staples ranging from a tuna melt and a milkshake to slice of fresh baked pie and proper cup of coffee. Taking a page right out of the classic Hollywood screenplay, this diner delivers tasty eats with a generous portion of nostalgia.

Sunday, April 16



Celebrate Easter!

Easter Egg Hunt

Santa Anita Park

285 W Huntington Dr.

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 574-7223

www.santaanita.com Easter Egg HuntSanta Anita Park285 W Huntington Dr.Arcadia, CA 91007(626) 574-7223 Billed as the biggest Easter Egg Hunt in the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Anita Park certainly has the square footage to back up that claim. Considering the sprawling space of Santa Anita, there might not be a better place to hide Easter eggs for kids. This Sunday, guests can shell out just $2 to participate. After the kids fill up their baskets, the family can take photos with the Easter Bunny before scoring a pony ride or working up a sweat in the bounce houses on the grounds. The hunts are even divided into age brackets to ensure all the kids get a fair shake and a decent haul. Of course, mom and dad can play too with races happening throughout the afternoon.



Smorgasburg LA

785 Bay St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(718) 928-6603

la.smorgasburg.com 785 Bay St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(718) 928-6603 If it isn’t an Egg Hunt, chances are you are aiming for brunch to help celebrate Easter. LA’s foodie destination is coming up with a crafty marriage of the two by hosting their Sunday banquet with a bit of a fun twist. Smorgasburg LA’s impressive collection of culinary craftsmen will be coming up with special items that all feature the egg. Guests can celebrate the holiday by stuffing their faces with delicious creations that all have egg prominently featured. Spend the afternoon dining and roaming the aisles to admire local artisan goods from a wide range of vendors. If you are gonna do brunch, at least you can work it off in the process.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.