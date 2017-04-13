Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – April 14

Sigur Ros & The LA Philharmonic
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323)850-2000
www.laphil.com
A Sigur Ros concert is quite the spectacle. The Icelandic outfit has spent two decades developing a reputation for brilliantly artistic productions. For this run of particular shows, the band has enlisted the help of the world class LA Philharmonic for a couple of dates at the Walt Disney Concert Hall that were so highly anticipated the shows were announced nearly a year ago. The elements of this equation combine one of rock music’s most emotive groups with a collective of some of the world’s greatest musicians on one of the most prestigious stages in the country. Outside of the grand production that Sigur Ros is likely planning, incorporating a full orchestra should make this a night to remember.
Visit The Long Beach Craft Beer & Oyster Festival
Shoreline Aquatic Park
200 Aquarium Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
www.chugginbrews.com
As far as Saturday goes, the folks at Chuggin Brews have planned a full afternoon of craft beer, gourmet oysters, and a variety of food trucks along the water down in Long Beach. The combination of beer and seafood is a no brainer, but few people have ever thought to create and entire festival celebrating it. Guests can roam Shoreline Park and sample beer from a bevy of local breweries all excited to showcase their latest recipes. When your stomach starts rumbling, there are a host of food trucks and a team of oyster vendors to soothe those hunger pains. In addition to the food and drink, the festival mainstage is hosting live reggae music from EN Young. With food, drink, and good tunes on deck, the Craft Beer and Oyster Festival is making a pretty convincing argument
Grab A Bite From The Fountain Coffee Room
The Beverly Hills Hotel
9641 Sunset Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 276-2251
www.dorchestercollection.com
Among Los Angeles landmarks, the Fountain Coffee Room inside the Beverly Hills Hotel is perfect juxtapose of Southland culture. The opulence of one of Tinseltown’s most famous hotel’s is charmingly contrast with counter service and comfort food. Lined with the signature banana leaf wall paper, the Fountain Coffee Room features just 19 restored barstools from the 1940’s all cozied around a vintage soda fountain. A quintessential American diner experience. guests can enjoy staples ranging from a tuna melt and a milkshake to slice of fresh baked pie and proper cup of coffee. Taking a page right out of the classic Hollywood screenplay, this diner delivers tasty eats with a generous portion of nostalgia.
Celebrate Easter!
Easter Egg Hunt
Santa Anita Park
285 W Huntington Dr.
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 574-7223
www.santaanita.com
Billed as the biggest Easter Egg Hunt in the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Anita Park certainly has the square footage to back up that claim. Considering the sprawling space of Santa Anita, there might not be a better place to hide Easter eggs for kids. This Sunday, guests can shell out just $2 to participate. After the kids fill up their baskets, the family can take photos with the Easter Bunny before scoring a pony ride or working up a sweat in the bounce houses on the grounds. The hunts are even divided into age brackets to ensure all the kids get a fair shake and a decent haul. Of course, mom and dad can play too with races happening throughout the afternoon.
For additional Easter activities in Los Angeles, visit our complete list of Top Easter Events In Los Angeles.
Smorgasburg LA
785 Bay St.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(718) 928-6603
la.smorgasburg.com
If it isn’t an Egg Hunt, chances are you are aiming for brunch to help celebrate Easter. LA’s foodie destination is coming up with a crafty marriage of the two by hosting their Sunday banquet with a bit of a fun twist. Smorgasburg LA’s impressive collection of culinary craftsmen will be coming up with special items that all feature the egg. Guests can celebrate the holiday by stuffing their faces with delicious creations that all have egg prominently featured. Spend the afternoon dining and roaming the aisles to admire local artisan goods from a wide range of vendors. If you are gonna do brunch, at least you can work it off in the process.