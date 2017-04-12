Wild Spin-Out Ends Police Chase Over Alleged Road Rage Incident

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A road rage suspect who led authorities on a high-speed chase through Southern California has been arrested after sideswiping cars and spinning out on a freeway shoulder.

The hour-long pursuit ended on the shoulder of State Route 91 in Cerritos.

The California Highway Patrol says it began around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in San Gabriel when an SUV was involved in a road-rage incident with police.

San Gabriel police notified the CHP that an officer in a marked patrol car had been involved in an road-rage incident with a suspect in an SUV and was chasing the vehicle.

The white Nissan Rogue sped through streets and freeways, into downtown Los Angeles and then south, sometimes topping 100 mph.

The SUV smacked into cars and appeared to deliberately sideswipe a CHP vehicle before losing control on an off-ramp.

WATCH: Road rage suspect spins out while in the middle of a #pursuit on the 91 Freeway. pic.twitter.com/KdsjUjrukP — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 12, 2017

The car then spun around and stopped on the shoulder. The driver ran off into some trees but was quickly arrested.

The male suspect was seen continuing to yell and act belligerently as police tried to put him into a patrol unit.

