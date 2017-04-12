USC Student Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault In Campus Dorm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A USC student has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting another student in a campus dorm.
Armann Karim Premjeem 20, was taken into custody on campus Tuesday for the incident, Los Angeles police said.
According to the Daily Trojan, the suspect is a sophomore majoring in business administration.
The alleged victim is an undergrad as well, and incident was not linked to any on-campus activity or USC-sponsored event, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Premjee has been released after posting $100,000 bail and is due in court on May 2.
Sources and students, who live in Fluor Tower, confirmed that the incident happened there.
“I got a notification that said there was allegedly a sexual assault. It was just on the app of my phone,” said one student. She received the alert hours after the assault on April 1.
Many of the student CBS2’s Dave Lopez spoke to said they were not aware of what happened and were shocked by the news.