USC Student Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault In Campus Dorm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 20-year-old USC student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting another student in a campus dorm.
Armann Karim Premjee is suspected of committing the sexual assault on April 1, authorities said.
Police say the alleged assault was immediately reported to USC’s Department of Public Safety early on the morning of April 1.
The university’s public safety department then reported it to the LAPD for investigation.
An LAPD spokesperson said both students were undergrads and that the alleged assault was not linked to any on-campus activity or USC-sponsored event, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Premjee was being held on $100,000 bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)