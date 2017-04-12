Heidi & Spencer Expecting Their First Child

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Former and forever reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child.

The couple tells US Weekly that Montag is 12 weeks along and the baby is due on Oct. 19.

Montag says she’s glad she and Pratt took their time before trying to conceive. The 30-year-old says she thought she was ready in her twenties, but each of their work obligations at the time meant it “wouldn’t have been a good situation.”

Montag and Pratt were regulars on MTV’s “The Hills” and have appeared in other reality shows.

Make that several reality shows.

Since the “Hills” left the air,the couple have also appeared singularly or together in “The Princes of Malibu,” “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here,” “Marriage Boot Camp,” “Famous Food” a special called “”Speidi: Scandal, Secrets & Surgery,” “The Mother/Daughter Experiment,” “Celebrity Wife Swap” and Britain’s “Celebrity Big Brother.”

In 2009, Montag famously had 10 plastic surgery procedures — in one day. The procedures included a brow lift, breast implants, a second nose job and a chin reduction.

Around this same time, Montag appeared on the cover of Playboy.

The fame-seeking couple also published the book, “How to be Famous: Our Guide to Looking the Part, Playing the Press and Becoming a Tabloid Fixture.”

They apparently took advice form their own book. Heidi announced she was divorcing Spencer in 2010 — a little more than a year after they married. Later, they admitted the divorce filing was all a publicity stunt. said he, “to keep her career going.”

The couple doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet, but Montag says she’s hoping for a boy.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)