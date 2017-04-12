Trump Administration Moving Fast To Assemble Deportation Force To Tackle Illegal Immigration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Trump administration is reportedly moving fast to assemble a deportation force to tackle illegal immigration.

According to an internal Department of Homeland Security assessment obtained by The Washington Post, the agency has secured 33,000 more detention beds, empowered cooperating local police departments and picked out locations where a border wall could be built.

A wall prototype is expected by the end of July.

The DHS is also considering ways to speed up hiring hundreds of new Customs and Border Patrol officers, the documents stated.

In January, the president signed two executive orders that called for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as well as stepping up immigration enforcement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined an aggressive immigration plan during his stop in Arizona Tuesday. He called for harsher penalties for repeat border-crossers and warned anyone who helps people enter the United States illegally.

“We are going to shut down and jail those who have been profiting from this lawlessness,” Sessions added. “This is a new era. This is the Trump era.”

But his efforts could be hindered by strong resistance in Congress. Many legislators have opposed to approving billions of dollars to implement Trump’s plans.

Advocates for immigration rights have said deporting undocumented immigrants, who committed no crimes, is not a priority and a waste of money and resources.

Hiring just 500 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would cost $100 million, according to the assessment.