Avoid The Traffic, Get To Coachella In Style

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — Want to avoid all that traffic headed out to Coachella this weekend? How about a flight in a VIP jet.?
Traveling like a rock star may not be as expensive as you think.
And forget security lives and taking off you shoes. You can arrive 20-30 minutes before the flight leaves and just walk on the plane.
“Pop up” flights like this one from Burbank to Thermal Airport in the desert may be the new trend for big events. The Irvine-based JetSuiteX has five planes and is growing.
“It’s definitely something we’ll do again, we’ll be going to festivals and big events,” spokesperson Jennifer Birn said.
Music lovers can jet to the desert in just 35 minutes, with tickets starting at $199 each way. Flights may be purchased by visiting jetsuitex.com, or by downloading the JetSuiteX app on iOS. The plane offers spacious leg room, free Wifi and free drinks and snacks.
The festival includes many of the top names in music including Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar the weekends of April 14-17 and April 21-24.