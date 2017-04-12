1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized In North Hollywood Car Crash; DUI Driver Arrested

April 12, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Arrested, Deadly Crash, DUI

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed Wednesday after an alleged DUI driver crashed into their vehicle in North Hollywood.

The crash unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. near Vanowen Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

According to police, the driver struck the victim’s vehicle on the passenger side of the car.

The passenger was killed in the crash. Their identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver was transported to a hospital. An update on their condition was not immediately known.

The suspect fled from the scene and was later detained by a citizen until police arrived.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police did not clarify whether it was alcohol or drugs.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice.

