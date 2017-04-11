Police Chase Down, Capture Seal Beach Burglary Suspects

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Police caught three men accused of breaking into a Seal Beach home and then leading officers on a pursuit into Long Beach Tuesday morning that ended in a crash.
About 9:50 a.m., a homeowner in the 400 block of Jade Cove Way discovered three burglars on their property and called 911, according to Seal Beach police.
The suspects ran from the home and jumped into a vehicle. A motorcycle officer spotted the suspect vehicle entering the 405 Freeway and gave chase, police said. The pursuit made its way into Long Beach, where the suspect vehicle crashed at Palo Verde and Wardlow streets.
The suspects ran from the vehicle, but were caught with the help of Los Alamitos police.
The men were identified as Tyre Sherman, 21, Teral Sherman, 20, and Brandon Medrano, 22. They were booked into the Orange County Jail on burglary-related charges, police said.