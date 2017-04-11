GoFundMe Page Set Up For 8-Year-Old Boy Killed In San Bernardino School Shooting

April 11, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, San Bernardino Shooting

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Family and friends are mourning the life of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in the crossfire of an apparent murder-suicide plot that was carried out inside of a classroom at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

Jonathan Martinez was struck by gunfire Monday morning as he hid behind his teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, who was the target of her estranged husband, Cedric Anderson.

Anderson fired six rounds, subsequently killing Smith and wounding Martinez and another male student at North Park Elementary School.

Paramedics airlifted the boys to Loma Linda University Medical Center where Martinez later died.

At this time, the 9-year-old boy remains listed in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the Martinez family. To donate, click here.

