Former ‘Poolside Prince’ At Beverly Hills Hotel Now Homeless, Seeking Donations

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A longtime pool manager at the Beverly Hills Hotel who once rubbed elbows with Hollywood royalty is asking for help to get back on his feet.

Svend Peterson, once known as the Poolside Prince and the Cabana King, retired from his official title as the famed hotel’s pool manager more than 15 years ago and has since fallen on hard times.

“Hello, I’m Svend Peterson, I”m 86 years old and homeless,” Peterson says in a YouTube video posted April 9.

After working at the Beverly Hills Hotel for more than four decades and lounging poolside with the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, and Faye Dunaway, Peterson says he was taken advantage of by realtors who conned him into selling his house quickly, landing him in trouble with the IRS, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.

Still recovering after being recently hospitalized for an infection, Peterson’s “life consists of going from motel to motel and when the money runs out, he sleeps in a car” and going without much more than a couple of bananas to eat, according to the page.

A Twitter account set up on Peterson’s behalf includes photos of him with various celebrities.

Me and Faye pic.twitter.com/MrsAqWR0th — Svend Petersen (@SvendPetersenBH) April 11, 2017

Here's me and Miss #Denmark at the #BeverlyHillsHotel. These were the good ole days. pic.twitter.com/Wvl1w1nZds — Svend Petersen (@SvendPetersenBH) April 9, 2017

Supporters say the GoFundMe effort hopes to raise $5,900 for a down payment for an apartment for Peterson and first three months’ rent.

“I’m calling on you because I need help,” Peterson said. “Real bad.”