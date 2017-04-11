Man Found Shot To Death Outside Of His Home In East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Tuesday investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles.
According to sheriff’s deputies, the shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Hereford Drive.
Upon their arrival, authorities learned the victim had walked away from his home following a brief argument with family members.
A short while later, a gunshot was heard outside of the residence.
Paramedics located the man on a sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
No suspect description has been provided at this time.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.