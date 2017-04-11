Best Fish Sandwiches In Orange County

There’s something fishy going on in Orange County that’s very exciting to those anglers and wanna be anglers who clamor to consume fresh catch via a casual dish that gets a lot of help from various types of chicken of the sea. Not sure where to find these top choice sandwiches? No worries. Following are five of the best versions of the nautically inspired treats that are both delicious and nutritious, too–a savory combination that definitely can’t be beat. Fish ahoy!

Duke’s Huntington Beach

317 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 374-6446

http://www.dukeshuntington.com

If you are inclined to dine on Hawaii-specific fare and are hankering for a fish sandwich to fit that bill, head straight for Duke’s, a mainstay in Huntington Beach. This menu item, which features a wheat and oat roll as well as watercress and pickled onions, is one of the most popular with the lunch crowd, many of who’re famished after surfing some gnarly waves nearby. In general, these hungry diners speak highly of the fresh ocean fare that’s marinated to perfection before adds the final touch of a creamy lemon dressing, making this sandwich a contender for being the best of its ilk in all of Southern California.

Fly ‘n’ Fish

2304 W. Oceanfront

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 673-8400

http://www.flynfishoysterbar.com

Although many diners head to Fly ‘n’ Fish for the hand shucked oysters served within, this Newport Beach hot spot is also scoped out for its Mahi Mahi sandwich that beats any other hand-to-mouth menu item in this part of the Southland. The fish is flaky, having been grilled to perfection and then fashioned into a hearty and healthy meal thanks to the addition of sprouts, a sparkling of raw onion, some lettuce leafs and fresh tomato, too.

Slapfish

211 Broadway St.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-0460

http://www.slapfishrestaurant.com

Choose any fish option on the carte at this casual Laguna Beach outpost and your choice will be made into a memorable sandwich that will assure bragging rights after all is said and eaten. And talk about fresh. The so-called “well managed” assortment of ever changing sea caught attractions along with an assortment of tasty sauces will be remembered long after you clean our plate.

Santa Monica Seafood Market & Cafe

154 E. 17th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 574-8862

http://www.smseafoodmarket.com

Served on a sesame seed roll, this high seas enterprise’s spicy salmon burger gets huge kudos, not only for its memorable taste but also for its presentation alongside a colorful salad scattered with sunflower seeds. The sandwich itself is pepper with cucumber, organic greens, tomato and a gremolata mayonnaise, making this special menu item a joy to munch at any meal.

Big Fish Tavern

540 S. Coast Highway, Suite 200

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-4500

http://www.bigfishtavern.com

Raring to sink your teeth into a very tasty fish sandwich done cajun style while relaxing at the shore for that nautical vibe? If so, order the fresh catch at Big Fish Tavern and ask for your pick to be blackened and served as a sandwich. You’ll be glad you did. You’ll also be happy you chose this Laguna Beach hot spot, situated a spitting distance from the mighty Pacific, for this particular respite. Promise.

By Jane Lasky