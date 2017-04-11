SAN BERNARDINO SCHOOL SHOOTING: 2 Adults, 1 Student Dead | Listen To KNX 1070 | Photos | Full Coverage

10 Freeway Shut Down During Morning Commute For Death Investigation

April 11, 2017 8:45 AM
EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) — A section of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway was closed Tuesday in El Monte while authorities investigated a possible homicide.

California Highway Patrol officers closed the eastbound 10 Freeway near Peck Road about 4:30 a.m., said CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

A woman was found dead in a vehicle, according to KNX 1070’s Pete Demetriou.

The freeway was expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

