SAN BERNARDINO SCHOOL SHOOTING: 2 Adults, 1 Student Dead | Listen To KNX 1070 | Photos | Full Coverage

Rizzo And Cubs Raise Banner, Beat Dodgers 3-2 In Home Opener

April 10, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a game-winning single off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Monday night after raising a World Series championship banner for the first time at Wrigley Field.

Pinch-hitter Jon Jay started the winning rally with a leadoff single against Sergio Romo (0-1). With two outs and Jay on third, Rizzo sliced a 1-1 pitch from Jansen into left field for his first RBI this season.

Wade Davis (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for his first win with the Cubs, who blew a 2-0 lead before claiming a dramatic victory in their rain-delayed home opener.

Rizzo also heard wild cheers earlier in the night when he started the 2016 flag toward the top of a pole in right-center before handing the reins over to his smiling teammates. Rizzo then emerged from under the bleachers with the championship trophy, drawing another big ovation from the sellout crowd of 41,166.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia