Police Swarm Home Of Suspected San Bernardino School Shooter

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — The home of the suspected shooter in the San Bernardino elementary school shooting has become a crime scene and investigators have been coming and going all day Monday.
At about 1:30 p.m. San Bernardino SWAT showed up at the home in the Orange Crest area of Riverside. They asked for a man named “Jacob” to come out. The man was put in a police car and taken away. It wasn’t clear what the man’s relationship is to the suspected shooter. He has not been arrested and is talking voluntarily.
Detectives say they are looking for weapons.
Authorities identified the shooter as Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside. His wife was Karen Elaine Smith, also 53. The two were estranged. Anderson opened fire on Smith with a large-caliber revolver. She died at the scene. Anderson then turned the gun on himself, police said. An 8-year-old boy who was struck later died from his injuries.