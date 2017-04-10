Parent Says School District’s Response To Deadly Shooting ‘Disorganized’

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Parents were overwhelmed by emotions Monday after a gunman opened fire within a classroom, killing himself and a teacher and wounding two students in San Bernardino.

The murder-suicide was reported just before 11 a.m. at North Park Elementary School at 5300 block of North H Street, according to fire officials.

Parents gathered outside of the school, anxiously waiting to hear from their children.

Some said they were initially notified about the incident through a robocall from the school while others heard about the shooting through word-of-mouth chatter.

It appeared as though there was an overall sense of frustration over the lack of communication held between the school district and parents waiting at the scene.

“[It’s] disorganized,” a father told CBS2’s Greg Mills. “First they send you to the front. Then they send you to the back. Then they tell you, ‘Over here’. Nobody knows nothing.”

According to police, elementary school students are being transported by bus to Cajon High School and Cal State San Bernardino.

Parents will need to provide a form of identification to pick up their children.

Police say it may take about three hours before students are released.