Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man In Ontario Grocery Store

April 10, 2017 5:05 AM
ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Monday investigated the circumstances surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place at a grocery store in Ontario.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday to Stater Bros Market, located in the 1900 block of East 4th Street, for report of a person with a shotgun inside the location.

Upon their arrival, authorities encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting took place.

The suspect was fatally struck by gunfire. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No officers or customers were wounded in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

