National Parks Offering 4 Free Entrance Days In April

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – If you’re thinking of visiting Yosemite or Joshua Tree, now is the time to do it.
Admission to all national parks will be free over the weekends of April 15-16 and April 22-23 as part of National Park Week.
Along with Yosemite and Joshua Tree, other parks that will be waiving fees on those days includes Cabrillo National Monument, Death Valley and Sequoia and Kings Canyon.
According to the National Park Service, The waiver includes entrance, commercial tour and transportation entrance fees.
