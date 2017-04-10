Hermosa Beach Boy Dies In Colo. Skiing Accident

SAN BERNARDINO SCHOOL SHOOTING: 2 Adults, 1 Student Dead | Listen To KNX 1070

April 10, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Hermosa Beach, Skiing Accident

HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A Hermosa Beach boy died after hitting a tree while skiing over the weekend with his family in Breckenridge, Colo.

According to the Summit Daily newspaper, Logan Goodwin was skiing Saturday afternoon at the Breckenridge Ski Resort when he struck a tree stump.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded and the boy was airlifted to a hospital in Aurora. He passed away Sunday at the hospital. The Summit Daily reports that Goodwin was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The Summit County Coroner’s office determined he died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen.

