Good Samaritan Killed While Fighting Irvine Car Fire

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — A 27-year-old man was killed Monday as he tried to help put out a car fire on the 241 Toll Road in Irvine.
The car was burning in the northbound lanes of the toll road just south of the Santiago Canyon Road off-ramp about 4:15 p.m. when the driver of a contracting truck pulled over to try to help put out the blaze before firefighters arrived, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.
The man, whose name was not released, was crushed under the contracting truck as a passenger in the vehicle tried to move it out of traffic, Kurtz said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kurtz said.
The flames spread to brush alongside the roadway, but it was quickly contained, Kurtz said.
The driver of the burning vehicle was not injured, Kurtz said.
