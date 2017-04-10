2 Killed, 6 Hospitalized After Driver Backs Into Pedestrians Near Church

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Six people remained hospitalized Monday for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in a crash that took place near a church in Chino Hills.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a church located in the 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, according to police.
Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identities are being withheld pending family notification.
Paramedics transported four others to a hospital for treatment of moderate to serious injuries.
The male driver and his female passenger were also hospitalized for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver was backing out of a parking spot at the church, but continued to drive up on the sidewalk where the victims were walking.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.