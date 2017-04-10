Caught On Video: United Passenger Forcibly Removed From Overbooked Flight

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – The CEO of United Airlines’ parent company says the airline is conducting its own investigation after police dragged a passenger from an overbooked United plane after he refused to give up his seat.

United Continental Holdings Inc. CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement Monday that the incident late Sunday, which was caught on video, is “upsetting to all of us here at United.”

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. https://t.co/rF5gNIvVd0—

United (@united) April 10, 2017

United has said that the plane was overbooked and after fruitlessly asking for volunteers to leave the plane, employees selected four passengers at random to deplane. The airline requested law enforcement assistance when one man refused to leave.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Photos posted on social media appeared to show the unidentified passenger with visible injuries to his face, including a bloodied lip.

Munoz says he is reaching out to that man to “talk directly” to him.

He apologized for having to “re-accommodate these customers” without elaborating.

The video shows the officers dragging the passenger down the aisle, as screaming can be heard.

