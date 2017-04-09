Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck, Many Hurt After 2 Cars And SUV Collide In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A female pedestrian was killed and a man was hurt Sunday in Beverly Hills after several vehicles collided and slammed into them, officials sais.
Desmond Shaw, reporting in Sky 2, said the accident occurred just before 6 p.m. at Wilshire Boulevard and N. Bedford Drive.
Two cars and a luxury SUV somehow collided and the two pedestrians were struck.
The woman was standing next to a man at the time of the incident. It was unclear if the two knew each other or were related. The man is at the hospital in an unknown condition.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.