Girlfriend Arrested After California Woman Stabbed To Death

April 9, 2017 9:16 AM

SANTA CLARITA (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say a woman is suspected of stabbing her girlfriend to death before going to the victim’s mother’s house and reporting the assault.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies say it happened Saturday in Santa Clarita.

Investigators said they received a call from the victim’s mother who told deputies her daughter’s girlfriend showed up at her home and said she had assaulted the daughter.

Deputies forced their way into the couple’s home in Santa Clarita and found the woman dead from a stab wound.

Her girlfriend was taken into custody Saturday evening. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

