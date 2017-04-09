Deputies Respond To Covina Following Report Of Shots Being Fired

COVINA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say they’ve responded to Covina where there was a report of shots being fired.
Deputies received an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
When they responded to the area of the 16000 block of Cypress Street in Covina, authorities say the suspect began firing rounds at deputies.
There is no confirmation as of yet of anyone being shot.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.