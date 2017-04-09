CBS2 Weather’s Garth Kemp Rides With Mario Andretti At The Grand Prix

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Our CBS2 morning weather man Garth Kemp got firmly strapped in then took off in a Honda Indy Car with famed driver Mario Andretti Sunday.

The two took a spin around the track a few times before the start of the race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. CBS2’s Joy Benedict took a look at the action and the fans.

In the official action, James Hinchcliffe won a three-lap shootout to the finish to win in a Honda for Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports. It was the Canadian’s first victory since 2015 at New Orleans, a month before his accident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“To finally do what was goal No. 1 when we set out at the start of the season, to get back into winner’s circle, to do so as early in the season as we have, as convincingly as we did, was great,” said Hinchcliffe.

