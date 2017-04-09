42 Spring Break Revelers Arrested During Unsanctioned Street Party In Southern California

ISLA VISTA (CBSLA.com) — An annual spring break street party resulted in 42 arrests Saturday, and led to 14 people needing medical transport in Southern California.
The unsanctioned event known as Deltopia drew an estimated crowd of between 6,000 to 8,000 to Isla Vista, the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Of those injured, a 22-year-old woman fell from a balcony to the beach in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive.
She was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officials identified her as a student from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Hours before, a sheriff’s deputy sustained a broken hand while attempting to arrest a 19-year-old who they say was evading law enforcement.
That person – also a UCSB student – was observed with what appeared to be an open container, according to authorities.
Officials say law enforcement also had to break up a dozen large parties due to safety concerns and violations, including overcrowding, underage drinking, and bottles being thrown from balconies of homes.