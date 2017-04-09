2 Pedestrians Fatally Struck, 4 Hurt In Chino Church Parking Lot

CHINO (CBSLA.com) — Two people were reportedly killed Sunday evening when they were hit by a vehicle in a Chino parking lot.

The accident occurred in the 5500 block of Schafer Avenue.

The parking lot is attached to a Korean church known as the East Sarang Community Church.

Police responded to the scene just after 7:05 p.m.

A male driver apparently struck six pedestrians when he accidentally backed up onto the curb.

Two people died at the scene. Four others were transported to the hospital. The injuries of the four people appear to be non-life threatening.

All the victims were adults. The driver and the victims had all apparently attended a reception at the church.

At this time, the crime is being called a terrible accident.

The driver and a female passenger also had minor injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.