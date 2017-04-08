Man Shot Dead In Lancaster Garage, Suspect Arrested

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) – An argument escalated into a shooting that left a man dead Friday night in a Lancaster garage, and a suspect under arrest, deputies say.
At 11:10 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Nugent Street.
They arrived to find the victim in a garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, Deputy Guillermina Saldana said. The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The suspected shooter was still at the scene and taken into custody, according to Saldana. He was identified as 34-year-old Terrell Scott of Palmdale. Scott was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
Prior to the shooting, a group of family and friends were in the garage at the location, Saldana said. An argument began between the victim and the gunman, witnesses told deputies. Scott then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
It is not known what precipitated the argument.
Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
