Man Shot Dead In Lancaster Garage, Suspect Arrested

April 8, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Shooting, lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) – An argument escalated into a shooting that left a man dead Friday night in a Lancaster garage, and a suspect under arrest, deputies say.

At 11:10 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Nugent Street.

They arrived to find the victim in a garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, Deputy Guillermina Saldana said. The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The suspected shooter was still at the scene and taken into custody, according to Saldana. He was identified as 34-year-old Terrell Scott of Palmdale. Scott was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Prior to the shooting, a group of family and friends were in the garage at the location, Saldana said. An argument began between the victim and the gunman, witnesses told deputies. Scott then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

It is not known what precipitated the argument.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia