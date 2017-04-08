LA Family, Pilot Killed In Ore. Plane Crash

April 8, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Oregon, Plane Crash, Thousand Oaks

HARRISBURG, Ore. (AP) — Officials have identified four people from the Los Angeles County area who were killed when a small plane bound from Van Nuys crashed north of Eugene in Western Oregon. There were no survivors.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the pilot of the six-seat, single-engine plane that crashed Friday morning as 67-year-old Mark Gregory Aletky of Acton, Calif.

Officials say 42-year-old John A. Zitting of Thousand Oaks, California, hired Aletky to fly him and his wife and son to Eugene from Van Nuys.

Thirty-seven-year-old Karen Blackmore Zitting and 17-year-old John Brendan Zitting also died in the crash.

Authorities say witnesses reported seeing the plane flying low before turning and crashing into a grass field two miles north of Harrisburg.

Federal officials are investigating but haven’t determined a cause of the crash.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia