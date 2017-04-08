LA Family, Pilot Killed In Ore. Plane Crash

HARRISBURG, Ore. (AP) — Officials have identified four people from the Los Angeles County area who were killed when a small plane bound from Van Nuys crashed north of Eugene in Western Oregon. There were no survivors.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the pilot of the six-seat, single-engine plane that crashed Friday morning as 67-year-old Mark Gregory Aletky of Acton, Calif.
Officials say 42-year-old John A. Zitting of Thousand Oaks, California, hired Aletky to fly him and his wife and son to Eugene from Van Nuys.
Thirty-seven-year-old Karen Blackmore Zitting and 17-year-old John Brendan Zitting also died in the crash.
Authorities say witnesses reported seeing the plane flying low before turning and crashing into a grass field two miles north of Harrisburg.
Federal officials are investigating but haven’t determined a cause of the crash.
