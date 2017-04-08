Kings Win On Bob Miller’s Final Home Broadcast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty scored 27 seconds into overtime, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Dustin Brown scored with 55 seconds remaining to send it to overtime and Tyler Toffoli added a power-play goal for the Kings. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves.

Doughty got a step on Patrick Kane and finished off Jeff Carter’s pass to close out longtime Kings broadcaster Bob Miller’s final home game with a victory. Carter and Anze Kopitar had three assists each.

Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Toews scored and Corey Crawford made 23 saves for the Blackhawks, who will head into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. However, Chicago had already locked up home-ice advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. The Blackhawks were also able to use the past week to rest players ahead of their push for a third Stanley Cup title in the last five seasons.

Trailing by a goal and the clock winding down, Brown got to the backdoor for a backhand shot that tied it. The goal came after Panarin’s low-angle one-timer from Kane with 6:07 remaining in the third put Chicago ahead. Panarin set a season high with his 31st goal, while Kane picked up his 89th point.

Los Angeles tied it 4:52 into the third through its special teams. After creating several promising chances with Dennis Rasmussen in the penalty box for hooking, Toffoli finally cracked Crawford on a long one-timer for his 18th career power-play goal.

Toews notched his 21st goal to open the scoring 6:25 into the first. Duncan Keith was able to keep the puck in the offensive zone after Jake Muzzin’s attempt to clear it, and Nick Schmaltz was eventually able to feed Toews. Toews skated out from behind the net to the near circle and launched a wrister that hit Quick in the chest. Quick couldn’t control it and the puck bounced in to break a run of eight appearances without a goal for Toews.

VOICE OF KINGS

The Kings spent the afternoon honoring Miller. Los Angeles warmed up in special No. 44 jerseys, recognizing Miller’s 44 years as the play-by-play voice of the Kings. Messages and tributes featuring the likes of Wayne Gretzky, former Kings coach Barry Melrose and longtime Dodgers announcer Vin Scully aired throughout the game.

Miller will call the final game of his Hall of Fame career Sunday at Anaheim, a fitting end given his vital role in helping grow the sport of hockey across Southern California.

NOTES: After resting several notable players against Anaheim on Thursday, C Artem Anisimov and D Niklas Hjalmarsson were the most prominent absences for Chicago. The Blackhawks also scratched D Michal Kempny, LW Andrew Desjardins, LW Tomas Jurco, D Michal Rozsival and LW Vinnie Hinostroza. … Kane, Panarin and Richard Panik played in all 82 games for the Blackhawks this season.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: End of regular season. Chicago will open the playoffs at home against the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Kings: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday to close out the regular season.