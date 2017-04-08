Chris Paul Scores 19 Points, Clippers Beat Spurs 98-87

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Paul had 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-87 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.
DeAndre Jordan added 17 points and 17 rebounds to help Los Angeles preserve its hopes of hosting a first-round playoff series.
Los Angeles is a half-game behind Utah for the fourth seed and homecourt in the first-round series between the two. The Jazz played the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
Doc Rivers tied Mike Dunleavy for the Clippers franchise record with his 215th regular-season victory.
Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points for San Antonio. The Spurs closed out their home schedule with just their 10th loss at the AT&T Center.
San Antonio is playing out the regular season after securing the No. 2 seed and first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Memphis.
The Clippers were 3-1 against San Antonio this season.
