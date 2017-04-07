Woman Hurt During Struggle With Masked Intruders In San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA.com) – A woman was injured during a struggle with several robbers who forced their way into her home in the Riverside County community of San Jacinto Thursday night.
At about 8 p.m., several suspects in ski masks and hooded sweatshirts entered a home in the 100 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, where they were confronted by a woman who lives there.
The woman was injured during a struggle with the suspects, San Jacinto police report. At one point, the suspects grabbed the woman’s purse from her. A second family member who was home at the time prompted the suspects to flee, police said.
Responding paramedics treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.
Police did not release any suspect descriptions. Anyone with information on the case should call Riverside County Sheriff’s detectives at 951-791-3400.