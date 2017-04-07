Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Fatal Stabbing In Camarillo

CAMARILLO (CBSLA.com) — Ventura County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday evening inside a residence in Camarillo.
Deputies were called to the home located in the 2200 block of Marco Drive around 10:30 p.m. following a 911 call.
On arrival, deputies found two men in need of medical assistance. Both men had injuries consistent with stab wounds, authorities said.
One of the men, identified as Gilbert Aceves, died at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks.
The second male, Luis Aceves, was transported to St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo. He was later transferred to Los Robles Hospital. After treatment, Luis was discharged Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are currently investigating the circumstances which led to the stabbing death.
There are no outstanding suspects and investigators have determined there is no threat to the public.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
