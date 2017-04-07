3 Stabbed In Skid Row Officer-Involved Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Three people were stabbed in a fight on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles before a suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Friday, police said.
The shooting occurred around noon in the area of Fifth and San Julian streets, according to Tony Im of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.
There was no immediate confirmation on the suspect’s condition, but three stabbing victims were hospitalized, KNX 1070’s Pete Demetriou reported.
Paramedics were also dispatched to Fifth and San Pedro streets, where one person was taken to a hospital.
The conditions of the victims were unknown.
