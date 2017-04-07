Suspect Sought In Student Rape At Pasadena City College

April 7, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Pasadena, Rape

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – A search is underway for a suspect in the rape of a male student that occurred at Pasadena City College, police reported Friday.

The rape occurred at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in a men’s locker room in the W-Building, according to the Pasadena City College Police Department.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, 20 to 22 years old, 170 pounds, 5-foot-8 with a shaved head and a mullet-style haircut in the back. He also had a septum ring. He was wearing a dark-long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

PCC police did not disclose any other details about the crime. Anyone with information should call police at 626-585-7484.

