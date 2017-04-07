Maybin, Calhoun Go Deep To Help Sink Mariners, 5-1

April 7, 2017 10:32 PM

ANAHEIM   —  Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered, and Jesse Chavez pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Mike Trout drove in the first run amid numerous “M-V-P!” chants as the Angels snapped a four-game skid in home openers.

Nelson Cruz drove in the only run for the Mariners, who dropped to 1-4 on their season-opening road trip. Yovani Gallardo (0-1) yielded eight hits and three runs over five innings in his debut for Seattle.

Maybin put his first homer for the Angels into the elevated right-field stands in the sixth inning. Calhoun added a two-run shot in the seventh, also his first of the season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia