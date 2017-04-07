Man, Woman Shot To Death In Separate Gardena Crime Scenes

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) – A man and woman were shot to death about a half-mile apart in Gardena on Friday night, and authorities are investigating whether the two crimes were connected.
About 5 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Avalon and Alondra boulevards to find a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, deputies also responded to a shooting at 154th Street and San Pedro Boulevard, approximately a half-mile from the first scene, where they found a man who had been shot as well. He died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.
No names or details were released, and no arrests have been made. Investigators are unsure if the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information should call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.