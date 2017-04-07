LAPD, CHP Chase Stolen Van From Downtown LA To Riverside

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) — The LAPD and CHP chased a stolen car suspect from downtown Los Angeles to Riverside Friday night.
Sky 9’s Stu Mundel said there eare at least four people in the van.
The vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign. In checking the license plate, officers reportedly realized it did not match the van.
The “cold plate” pursuit began in downtown Los Angeles.
As the chase passed Rosemead, CHP contemplated joining the chase. CHP joined the chase in the City of Industry.
The chase wended through several cities. In addition to Montebello, City of Industry and Rosemead, the pursuit went through El Monte, Rowland Heights, Diamond Bar,, Jurupa Valley, and Chino to name a few.
A few miles into Riverside, on the westbound 91 Freeway, the suspect either chose to give himself up or ran out of gas.