Game Officials Capture Large Mountain Lion In Azusa Neighborhood

AZUSA (CBSLA.com) — A large mountain lion was captured Friday after it made its way into an Azusa neighborhood, authorities said.
Game wardens tranquilized and removed the animal for release into the wild.
Reports began coming in just before 11 a.m. about a “large cat” roaming the neighborhood in the 500 block of East Sixth Street,” the Azusa Police Department said.
When officers arrived, a neighbor pointed them to the lion, which by then was up a tree, police said.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel arrived and about 1:25 p.m. used tranquilizer darts to immobilize the cougar, which was safely removed from the tree with the help of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, police said.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)