Driver In Fatal Pasadena Crash Arrested For DUI

April 7, 2017 5:29 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Fatal Crash, Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A man was in custody Friday following a drunken crash in Pasadena that killed one of his passengers.

The single-vehicle rollover was reported at 11:42 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, Pasadena police Lt. John Luna said.

The driver, a 22-year-old Altadena resident, was believed to have lost control of the Cadillac sedan he was driving, which struck a curb and a light, Luna said. The sedan was found upright.

The front-seat passenger was declared dead at the scene, Luna said. Another passenger, 22-year-old Pasadena man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and was arrested for public intoxication.

The driver was hospitalized in stable condition and is being investigated for DUI.

