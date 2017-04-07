Dole Festival Guide For The 2017 Festival Season

Refresh. Refuel. Rejuvenate.

Listen up music lovers! Festival season is officially upon us. Now, before you go dancing off into the desert with your flower crowns atop your pretty little heads let’s make sure you are fully prepared to make the most of your experience. Dole is here to help share the sunshine and has created a 2017 festival guide. Scroll down for a list of go-to tips and tricks to rely on before, throughout, and after any festival this season. The main thing to remember is to stay refreshed, refueled and rejuvenated from start to finish!

Step 1: Stay Refreshed First things first…To get the party started you can put on your festival playlist to set the mood and pump yourself up for the fun times ahead. Try and pair your playlist with a fan favorite cocktail made with Dole frozen fruit & pineapple juice, like the Aloha Screwdriver or the refreshing Agua Fresca . Now that we have a drink in our hand it is time to start your packing adventure. Some festival staples include a pair of simple kicks to keep your feet happy, high-waisted cutoffs, and a funky bodysuit. Accessories are a must, simple gold jewelry and lots of flash tats are always acceptable! A main focus before heading out, however, is making sure to have enough sun protection. Ample amounts of sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat will keep you protected from harmful UV rays and let you enjoy the whole weekend without getting burned.

Step 2: Make Sure to Refuel It is smart to always pack a small bag to bring with you whenever you attend a big festival. It helps you keep vital items to stay refueled throughout the day. Take a peek inside to see what to pack:

An empty, plastic, reusable water bottle to adhere to festival rules and cut down on waste.

Hand sanitizing wipes. The sanitation stations will be jam packed with other festival goers. Efficiency is key.

Lip Balm and extra sunscreen (non-aerosol!)

Phone charger. With all of the people and the hundreds of photos you plan on taking, you know your battery is going to drain quickly. Plan ahead and designate a meeting spot for your friends as well as put your phone on airplane mode during sets.

Snacks! You know you’ll want to be reaching for something healthy and quick while on the go. A fan favorite is the Dole Snack Bites made with delicious, all natural fruit and nuts.