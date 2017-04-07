Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – April 7

Spring is here and with that comes a responsibility of getting out and enjoying the plentiful recreation options during the weekend. For the folks of Orange County, the weekend is stacked with wholesome examples of everything we associate with spring. From nature walks to classic cars by the beach and baseball games, there are almost too many cool happenings going on in Orange County over the next few days. Here is a list of the best of the best.

Friday, April 7



www.mlb.com Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 940-2000 The other half of Southern California baseball bears the iconic Big A visible from the 57 freeway. Mike Trout and the Angels are back in action and this Friday marks the team home opener. Taking the field against their rival Seattle Mariners, the crowd should be extra enegetic as it has been some 6 months since the A has been alive at night with baseball. A park with few if any bad seats, a Friday night with a bag of peanuts, an ice cold beer and some baseball is a perfect way to enjoy a weekend with the family, a casual date night, or some rowdy times with friends. Baseball is back and on opening night, things are extra interesting.

Saturday, April 8



www.sabrosotacofest.com Doheny State Beach25300 Dana Point Harbor Dr.Dana Point, CA, 92629 Moving from Lake Irvine to the scenic shore of Doheny State Beach, Sabroso is a marriage of culinary creation, craft beer, and marquee entertainment. Dig your toes in the sand and enjoy tacos from dozens of Southern California’s tasty practitioners all while sampling unlimited tastings from hefty collection of craft breweries. In addition to the food and drink, Sabroso has fun with their theme offering live lucha libre and live music from a few bands you might have heard of. The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons, Lit, Unwritten Law and the heavy metal Mariachi, Metalachi make this a festival that covers all the bases. Anchored by great food, plenty of drink, a picturesque setting, and headlining performances, it’s no wonder this event has sold out in advance. Start combing the ticket sites and figure out your way in.

Sunday, April 9



www.letsgooutside.org Limestone Canyon Nature PreserveHicks Haul Rd. & JeffreySilverado, CA 92676 If a hike is in the plans the weekend but the heat just isn’t something you are willing to battle, why not take a guided night hike to satisfy the need to soak in some nature? The Full Moon Hike is a 3-mile trek through the interior of Limestone Canyon. Explore the plant life and the landscape under the moonlight as your guide further explains the regions intricacies. Designed for hikers that are looking for a bit of a twist to make their trip a bit more memorable, this walk works for hikers of all experience levels.





www.orangeplazarotary.org Old Towne OrangeChapman Ave & GlasselOrange, CA 92869 The small town charm of Old Town Orange is the kind of stuff you see in movies. This weekend, the quaint store fronts and scene stroll through the traffic circle will be lined with Nearly 400 pre-1976 Street Rods, custom and classic vehicles for the 23rd annual Orange Plaza Car Show. Admission for the bounty of automotive eye candy is free and the cafe’s and restaurants throughout Old Town will be ready to curb your appetite when it’s time to take a break. Operated entirely by volunteers, the event has been a shining example of community cohesion and brings a healthy amount of visitors to the area. Whether you are a gear head or not, these cars are works of art. Spend your Sunday walking a cozy corner of Orange County and admiring some horsepower and craftsmanship.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.