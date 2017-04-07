Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – April 7

There is always plenty to do and see in Los Angeles, but sometimes you need an extra bit of excitement to get motivated to ditch the couch. From adrenaline to awe, there’s plenty to do this weekend. With a wide variety of options, there is going to be at least one spot worth marking in your planner.

Friday, April 7



MonsterPalooza 2017

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

www.monsterpalooza.com Pasadena Convention Center300 E Green St.Pasadena, CA 91101 For those that fascinated with the art special effects make-up, there is a convention room floor dedicated solely to the magic that helps make the movies. From horror, to sci-fi , to cult classics, this industry show open to the public features more than 250 exhibitors and vendors all indulging a bit of the macabre, at least when it comes to the look and feel. Among the featured happenings included a reunion or the cast of Friday the 13th, a discussion with make up FX artists from The Lost Boys, and a preview of Universal Studios Halloween Horror Night with creative director and producer John Murdy and Chris Williams. The aisles will be lined with demos, collectibles, signings, and more much visual candy it will make your head spin. Fans can purchase their tickets online or at the door to experience this unique look at the process of cultivating goosebumps with make up and special effects.

Saturday, April 8



FantaSea

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens Hwy.Long Beach, CA 90802(877) 342-0738 This weekend the Queen Mary will import a crew of skillful magicians from the Magic Castle to create an experience unlike any other. Guests will be able to roam the historic ocean liner while connecting with roaming magicians to experience an up close and personal display of slight of hand and illusion. While the magicians will not tell the tricks of the trade, they might offer some instruction as guests explore the vessel and prepare for the Mysteries of Magic Dinner Show that will bookend the evening. The four-course dinner prepared by the ship’s culinary team will compliment a show that will leave visitors amazed. A time=tested form of entertainment, the illusionists and magicians oinboard for the weekend help accent the tradition and rich history of the ship. For some excitement and appropriate ambiance, FantaSea at the Queen Mary awaits.





Dodgers Vs. Rockies

Dodgers Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(866) 363-4377

www.dodgers.com Dodgers Stadium1000 Vin Scully Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(866) 363-4377 Baseball fans have waited months to see their teams return to the field and this week, the Boys in Blue returned to avenge their heartbreaking 2016 run. The Dodgers play host to division rivals in the Colorado Rockies for a weekend homestand, the first of the season. One of baseball’s most historic destinations, Dodger Stadium is a Los Angeles landmark and one of the best places to spend a Saturday night. While the action on the field is going on, fans can score some of the new snacks the organization is touting including poke and smoked pork nachos from King’s Hawaiian. Many are picking the Dodgers to take it all this year. Be sure to start following the team early and get heavily invested in the drama that is for sure to happen during the fall.





Attend The Los Angeles Beer Festival

Los Angeles Center Studios

450 South Bixel Street

Los Angeles, CA 90017

www.labeerfest.la Los Angeles Center Studios450 South Bixel StreetLos Angeles, CA 90017 It’s back! Drink:Eat:Play’s Los Angeles Beer Festival returns for its 9th year, offering plenty of suds, grub, and revelry. Featuring over 80 breweries and a dozen food trucks, it’s no wonder this always anticipated beer extravaganza is a coveted ticket. As with previous LA Beer Fests, this year’s event will be divided into two sessions. While the breweries and food trucks will stay the same, the bands will change (90’s music fans should opt for the afternoon session while indie rock fans may want to hold out until the evening). For more information, visit our complete Guide To The 2017 Los Angeles Beer Festival

Sunday, April 9



Long Beach Grand Prix

3000 Pacific Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90806

(562) 981-2600

www.gplb.com 3000 Pacific Ave.Long Beach, CA 90806(562) 981-2600 The Grand Prix has been a part of Long Beach since 1975. For over forty years the annual celebration culminates with one of the most anticipated races of the year, transforming the street along the shore into one of the most challenging tracks in the sport. With a full weekend of celebrity races, rock concerts, live demos, and a host of vendors, Long Beach will be flooded with race fan all growing antsy for Sunday’s main event. Always a highly competitive race, the field of drivers are among the best in the world and spectators will get to take in the sights and sounds of world class motorsports. Whether you are looking for a party or are a diehard race fan, Ocean Boulevard is the place to be this weekend.





Go Hiking

Temescal Canyon

15601 W. Sunset Blvd.

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

(310) 454-1395

www.lamountains.com Temescal Canyon15601 W. Sunset Blvd.Pacific Palisades, CA 90272(310) 454-1395 One of the more popular dog-friendly hiking parks is Temescal Canyon, located in the Santa Monica Mountains. Complete with terrific views of the Pacific Ocean and a seasonal waterfall, the hike is about a four-mile round-trip hike that begins at the end of Temescal Canyon Road on Sunset Boulevard. Be sure to read the signs carefully as there are some areas of the park where dogs are not permitted and some where they are not.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.