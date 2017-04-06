Hello Kitty Mini Cafe To Open In Arcadia Friday

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Sanrio will hold a grand opening for its Hello Kitty Mini Cafe in Arcadia Friday.
The shop, located on the first floor at the Westfield Santa Anita mall, will open at 11 a.m.
Mall management expects die-hard fans to start lining up early Friday morning, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.
The first 50 customers each day through the weekend will receive a free drink, while the first 100 customers will get a small gift with purchase to celebrate the grand opening, according to the Tribune.
Items on the menu include cutie pies, cakes and cookies along with coffees, iced tea and lemonades.
Last year, a pop-up Hello Kitty cafe opened at the Irvine Spectrum.