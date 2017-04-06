Guide To The 2017 Los Angeles Beer Festival

It’s back! Drink:Eat:Play’s Los Angeles Beer Festival returns for its 9th year, offering plenty of suds, grub, and revelry. Featuring over 80 breweries and a dozen food trucks, it’s no wonder this always anticipated beer extravaganza is a coveted ticket. As with previous LA Beer Fests, this year’s event will be divided into two sessions. While the breweries and food trucks will stay the same, the bands will change (90’s music fans should opt for the afternoon session while indie rock fans may want to hold out until the evening).



Los Angeles Center Studios

450 South Bixel Street

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Session 1: 12pm – 3pm

Session 2: 5pm – 8pm

Date: April 8, 2017

Tickets

Top Breweries Participating

Beachwood Brewing

If you haven’t tried the pride of Long Beach’s award winning brews yet, what’s been stopping you? A multiple medalist at the Great American Beer Fest, Beachwood excels at crafting an impressive variety of west coast IPAs, among other stellar offerings. Thanks to a recent expansion into Huntington Beach, finding Beachwood’s bottled brews no longer requires a hunting expedition. While the brewery’s hoppy beers should be at the top of your list at the fest, be on the lookout for their fantastic sours courtesy of Beachwood’s Blendery offshoot.



Coachella Valley Brewing Company

This quirky Thousand Palms brewery proves that the Coachella Valley isn’t a beer desert. CVB excels at incorporating unconventional ingredients into their beer. Whether it’s locally grown dates providing the perfect complement to the dark fruit notes of their Belgian dubbel or the addition of boysenberries to help tart up their refreshing Berlinerweisse, CVB is sure to bring something unique to the festival.



Founders

While this craft beer stalwart enters its second decade, the Grand Rapids brewery is a relative newbie in the Los Angeles area. The key to Founders’ success is nailing a variety of beer styles. Their All Day IPA is a sessionable stunner that’s sure to beat heat. If you prefer your beers on the darker side, Founders certainly has you covered. Their porter and imperial stout are top notch while the brewery’s legendary coffee-spiked Breakfast Stout and coveted bourbon-barrel aged Kentucky Breakfast Stout) all help make Founders a welcome addition the California beer scene.



Knee Deep

Hops, hops, and more hops. That’s the M.O. for this Nor Cal favorite which covers the full hoppy spectrum from their Citra Extra Pale Ale to the classic Breaking Bud IPA to their Mosaic and Simcoe spiked Lupilin River Imperial IPA, and of course, the grand daddy of them all, the Simitra Triple IPA which sports an impressive 11.2% ABV and walloping 131 IBU. In other’s words, it packs a heck of a hoppy punch.



Sixpoint

Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery has received a warm west coast welcome since it started showing up here on shelves (and quickly disappearing) last year. Skip the IPAs (sure their solid, but see better options above) and stick with their easy sippers like the Sweet Action cream ale and The Crisp, Sixpoint’s oh so refreshing pilsner.