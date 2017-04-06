Man Found Stabbed To Death In LA; 5 Suspects At Large

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives searched for five men who are wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing incident.

According to sheriff’s deputies, a 22-year-old African American man was stabbed to death just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near East 92nd and Bandera streets.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding his bicycle when a grey SUV drove directly in front of him, blocking his path.

Five men exited the vehicle and began to physically attack the victim.

During the assault, one of the suspects stabbed the man with an unknown weapon.

The suspects got back into the SUV and fled from the scene.

Detectives described the suspects as Hispanic men.

At this time, it remains unclear if the incident is gang-related.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.