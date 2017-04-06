3 Men Wanted For Home-Invasion Robbery Near Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Investigators are searching Thursday for three men who committed a home-invasion robbery near Whittier.
Three men burst into a home in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Pablo Partida said.
The men, one of whom was armed with an assault-type rifle, fled after taking jewelry and money.
A man and a woman were home at the time of the robbery, but they were not injured.
Anyone with information on the crime can call the sheriff’s Pico Rivera station at (562) 949-2421.
