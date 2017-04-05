Best Places To Visit In Santa Monica

Santa Monica is one of Los Angeles’ iconic destinations on the beachfront embodying numerous beautiful sites beyond beaches. Regardless, known for the Santa Monica Pier and its related sites, the neighborhood has become a resort city with its yearlong sunshine. From the beaches to the museums, there is just about something for everyone to explore. Below are some worthy sites to keep in mind and help guide your adventure!

What To See And Do



Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Website



The Santa Monica Pier is perhaps the flagship of Santa Monica. Individuals from all over take the time to experience the Santa Monica Pier when in Santa Monica. Fun fact: the carousel in pictures is not the original- that was auctioned off on eBay for $50,000 in 2008.



While you are enjoying a stroll along the pier, don’t forget to make time to check out the numerous other activities and sites, like the 200 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401The Santa Monica Pier is perhaps the flagship of Santa Monica. Individuals from all over take the time to experience the Santa Monica Pier when in Santa Monica. Fun fact: the carousel in pictures is not the original- that was auctioned off on eBay for $50,000 in 2008.While you are enjoying a stroll along the pier, don’t forget to make time to check out the numerous other activities and sites, like the Santa Monica Pier: Pacific Park for rides and games or the Santa Monica Pier: Aquarium . Additionally, put aside some time to visit the Looff Hippodrome – a carousel building within. If the amusement park isn’t your thing, shift from the Pacific Park to the aquarium and indulge in the aqua life.



Santa Monica State Beach

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

Pacific Coast Highway



www.smgov.net



Do you love a good beach without all the Pier attractions? While the State Beach embodies the Pier, on the north and south of the Pier, visitors can expect beautiful sandy activities. From the beach club experience at the Annenberg Community Beach House (north) to exercising at the Muscle Beach (south) to just simply relaxing on the beachfront, State Beach has your sun-filled needs. Santa Monica, CA 90401Do you love a good beach without all the Pier attractions? While the State Beach embodies the Pier, on the north and south of the Pier, visitors can expect beautiful sandy activities. From the beach club experience at the Annenberg Community Beach House (north) to exercising at the Muscle Beach (south) to just simply relaxing on the beachfront, State Beach has your sun-filled needs. Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation AreaPacific Coast Highway



Santa Monica Camera Obscura And Art Lab

1450 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.smgov.net

Located in Palisades Park along the oceanfront, the Camera Obscura and its Art Lab is an hands-on experience for all ages. From making tabletops to painting a landscape to knitting a bag to viewing the incredible work, your inner artist will fully enough the lab has to offer. This often overlooked attraction is filled with rich history and a beautiful view of the oceanfront. 1450 Ocean AveSanta Monica, CA 90401Located in Palisades Park along the oceanfront, the Camera Obscura and its Art Lab is an hands-on experience for all ages. From making tabletops to painting a landscape to knitting a bag to viewing the incredible work, your inner artist will fully enough the lab has to offer. This often overlooked attraction is filled with rich history and a beautiful view of the oceanfront.



Third Street Promenade

1351 3rd Street Promenade #201

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.santamonica.com



Calling all shoppers, this is your paradise. Whether you are picking up something for yourself or for others, Third Street Promenade is the place to start. Even if you are not looking to shop, the promenade is filled with endless live music, delicious restaurants, and even activities! On the promenade, expect to shop from nearly 100 shops ranging from beloved chains like Lululemon for your next workout gear or Nordstrom to local, small business shops. After taking in all the live music, grab a bite at the various local spots. 1351 3rd Street Promenade #201Santa Monica, CA 90401Calling all shoppers, this is your paradise. Whether you are picking up something for yourself or for others, Third Street Promenade is the place to start. Even if you are not looking to shop, the promenade is filled with endless live music, delicious restaurants, and even activities! On the promenade, expect to shop from nearly 100 shops ranging from beloved chains like Lululemon for your next workout gear or Nordstrom to local, small business shops. After taking in all the live music, grab a bite at the various local spots.



Museum Of Flying

3100 Airport Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90405

www.museumofflying.org



Are you curious how does a cockpit of a plane actually look and what all those buttons do? The Museum of Flying lets you climb inside the cockpit of a 747. The museum emphasis on the Douglas Aircraft and the history of the Santa Monica Airport provides visitors with an opportunity to take it all in first hand. The site is nonetheless filled with rich history, countless planes and parts to explore, interactive exhibits, video kiosks, and a theater. 3100 Airport AvenueSanta Monica, CA 90405Are you curious how does a cockpit of a plane actually look and what all those buttons do? The Museum of Flying lets you climb inside the cockpit of a 747. The museum emphasis on the Douglas Aircraft and the history of the Santa Monica Airport provides visitors with an opportunity to take it all in first hand. The site is nonetheless filled with rich history, countless planes and parts to explore, interactive exhibits, video kiosks, and a theater.

Where To Eat



Bay Cities Italian Deli

1517 Lincoln Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.baycitiesitaliandeli.com



If you only have time for one meal in Santa Monica, go ahead and make your way down to Bay Cities Italian Deli and order a Godmother- genoa salami, prosciutto, mortadella, coppacola, ham and provolone cheese layered on Italian bread. If that is not your choice of sandwiches, guaranteed there is something Bay Cities can make for you. Vouched by 200+ TripAdvisor contributors, this is a must visit. 1517 Lincoln BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401If you only have time for one meal in Santa Monica, go ahead and make your way down to Bay Cities Italian Deli and order a Godmother- genoa salami, prosciutto, mortadella, coppacola, ham and provolone cheese layered on Italian bread. If that is not your choice of sandwiches, guaranteed there is something Bay Cities can make for you. Vouched by 200+ TripAdvisor contributors, this is a must visit.